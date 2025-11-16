 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Davante Adams is expected to play against Seahawks

  
Published November 16, 2025 08:53 AM

The Rams are set to have both of their top receivers in the lineup for Sunday’s showdown with the Seahawks.

Davante Adams was listed as questionable to play due to an oblique injury that kept him from fully participating in practice this week. Head coach Sean McVay said during the week that Adams was on track to play and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that remains the case on Sunday.

Adams has 42 catches for 568 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. If Adams catches another touchdown, he will have 10-touchdown seasons with three different teams over the course of his career.

The Rams also listed defensive lineman Kobie Turner (back) as questionable. Official word on both players will come 90 minutes ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff in Los Angeles.