Davante Adams is expected to play against Seahawks

The Rams are set to have both of their top receivers in the lineup for Sunday’s showdown with the Seahawks.

Davante Adams was listed as questionable to play due to an oblique injury that kept him from fully participating in practice this week. Head coach Sean McVay said during the week that Adams was on track to play and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that remains the case on Sunday.

Adams has 42 catches for 568 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. If Adams catches another touchdown, he will have 10-touchdown seasons with three different teams over the course of his career.

The Rams also listed defensive lineman Kobie Turner (back) as questionable. Official word on both players will come 90 minutes ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff in Los Angeles.