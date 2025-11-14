Davante Adams, Kobie Turner questionable for Rams-Seahawks

The Rams will list a couple of key players on their final injury report, but they should be OK to play on Sunday.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his Friday press conference that receiver Davante Adams (oblique) and defensive end Kobie Turner (back) will be questionable for the Week 11 matchup vs. Seattle. But McVay is expecting both Adams and Turner to play.

Adams suffered his oblique injury during last week’s victory over the 49ers. He did not practice on Wednesday but returned in a limited capacity on Thursday.

In nine games this season, Adams has 42 receptions for 568 yards with a league-leading nine touchdowns.

Turner has recorded 1.5 sacks with two tackles for loss, six QB hits, and one pass defensed this year.