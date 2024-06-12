 Skip navigation
Davante Adams on Brock Bowers: All business on the field, sky’s the limit for him

  
Published June 12, 2024 06:15 PM

Wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Brock Bowers haven’t been teammates with the Raiders for all that long, but it has been long enough for Adams to come up with a nickname for the first-round pick.

Adams said that he calls Bowers “BM,” which stands for “Business Man” rather than a less flattering term that one might associate with those two letters. Adams said on Wednesday that Bowers has not laughed at any of his jokes because he is “all business on the field” and the veteran thinks his young teammate will live up to the hype during his NFL career.

“I have seen the tape,” Adams said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I know what he is about. He is a big, strong dude that is driven. Sky’s the limit.”

With Bowers joining Michael Mayer at tight end and Michael Gallup joining Adams and Jakobi Meyers at receiver, the Raiders have put together some options for their quarterbacks in the passing game. Now they need to figure out whether Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew is the right choice to make the most of them this fall.