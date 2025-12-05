Davante Adams on hamstring injury: Just want to be smart about it

Rams receiver Davante Adams did not practice on Wednesday and was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Adams told reporters that it’s not the same hamstring issue that bothered him earlier in the season and he feels like he should be OK to play this weekend against the Cardinals.

“It’s a little different spot, but it’s feeling good, though,” Adams said, via transcript from the team. “I’m feeling much better than what I anticipated and honestly just wanted to be smart about it. I felt it early in the game last week and was able to get through the game just fine.

“I just want to manage it. We have a turtle race coming up here so we just have to make sure we are available.”

Adams currently leads the league with 14 touchdown receptions, having caught at least one in each of Los Angeles’ last six games.

In his first season with the Rams, Adams has 52 receptions for 689 yards.