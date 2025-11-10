Davante Adams questionable to return with back injury

Rams receiver Davante Adams scored his ninth touchdown of the season, the most he has had since 2022.

But Adams left early with a back injury.

In the fourth quarter, Adams pushed off and immediately pulled up and grabbed his back. He left the field for treatment.

The Rams list him as questionable to return, but considering the game is not in doubt, it would seem unlikely Adams returns.

He has six catches for 77 yards.

Adams entered Sunday’s game with 36 receptions for 491 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns.