Davante Adams remains out of practice with an illness and a wrist injury

  
Published November 14, 2024 04:42 PM

Jets receiver Davante Adams remains out of practice with a wrist injury and an illness.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reports that Adams was spotted in the locker room, perhaps a sign that Adams will practice Friday.

Since being acquired from the Raiders on Oct. 15, Adams has 20 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown in four games.

The Jets also still were without left tackle Tyron Smith (neck). Rookie Olu Fashanu would make his first career start at left tackle if Smith can’t play against the Colts.

Offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) also remained out of practice Thursday.

Cornerback Brandin Echols (concussion) and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) returned to practice with limited work Thursday.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) again were limited.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (hamstring/knee) remained a full participant.