Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Davante Adams scores second TD, Puka Nacua questionable with chest injury

  
Published November 2, 2025 06:13 PM

Davante Adams has his second multi-touchdown game in a row.

Adams finished a 16-play, 80-yard drive with a 4-yard TD to give the Rams a 27-10 lead over the Saints in the third quarter.

It was the second time Adams has caught a touchdown when lined up one-on-one against a defender near the goal line. On the first TD in the second quarter, Adams ran a slant. This time, Adams ran a fade with Stafford easily hitting him for the score.

That long possession took 9:46 off the clock to start the second half as the Rams looked to shorten the game.

But there is an injury concern for L.A. Receiver Puka Nacua is questionable to return with a chest injury.

He went to the locker room after getting shaken up when he was tackled after converting a jet sweep on fourth-and-1 from the New Orleans 7.

Nacua missed the Rams’ last game in Week 7 with an ankle injury.