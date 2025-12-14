Davante Adams, Taylor Decker officially active for Rams-Lions

The Rams will officially have receiver Davante Adams as they take on the Lions in Week 15.

As expected, Adams is active for the contest.

Adams has been dealing with a hamstring injury. While he did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he was limited on Friday with head coach Sean McVay noting that the veteran wideout was expected to play.

In his first year with L.A., Adams leads the league with 14 touchdown receptions. He’s caught 56 passes for 718 yards in 13 games.

On the other side, Detroit left tackle Taylor Decker is active after he did not practice all week.

Detroit’s inactives are safety Kerby Joseph, safety Thomas Harper, guard Kayode Awosika, receiver Dominic Lovett, cornerback Nick Whiteside, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, and defensive lineman Tyler Lacy.

Los Angeles’ inactives are quarterback Stetson Bennett, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, running back Jarquez Hunter, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, and safety Tanner Ingle. Witherspoon, who has been a significant contributor to Los Angeles’ defense when available, is a healthy scratch.