Davante Adams touchdown gives Rams 13-0 lead over Saints

Davante Adams has found the end zone once again.

The Rams’ wideout caught a slant for a 3-yard touchdown, giving the Rams a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Joshua Karty missed the extra point extremely wide left. It was his third missed extra point of the season and seventh total missed kick.

While the Rams’ special teams has been an issue all year, their offense has not. Matthew Stafford has started the contest 13-of-16 for 120 yards with two touchdowns.

Los Angeles’ second touchdown possession lasted 11 plays and went 62 yards.

After catching three touchdowns in the Rams’ victory over the Jaguars before the bye, Adams has two catches for 23 yards with a TD so far on Sunday.