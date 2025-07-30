Davante Adams: We were miserable on the Raiders, but glad to play with Jimmy G on the Rams

When Jimmy Garoppolo was benched as the Raiders’ starting quarterback in 2023, the team’s No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams, endorsed the move. Now Adams and Garoppolo are teammates again on the Rams, and Adams says anyone who thinks he has a problem with Garoppolo doesn’t understand what the situation was in Las Vegas two years ago.

Asked on Sedano & Kap how it is playing with Garoppolo again, Adams answered, “It’s amazing.”

Adams went on to say that he and Garoppolo were both frustrated on the Raiders at the time, but there was never any animosity between them.

“I love Jimmy. It was never a personal thing,” Adams said. “It’s been amazing, we’ve gotten to catch up and get on the same page. Obviously that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there. We kind of caught up and laughed about it, and we’ve been making plays since we’ve been here.”

Garoppolo is running the first-string offense at Rams camp while Matthew Stafford sits out with a back injury, and from all indications things are going smoothly between two veteran players who were previously teammates in a situation that was anything but smooth.