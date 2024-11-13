Davante Adams will not practice on Wednesday

The Jets won’t have one of their key offensive players on the field when they begin preparing for the Colts.

Head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that receiver Dvante Adams will not practice on Wednesday. Adams is dealing with an illness and wrist soreness.

In four games with the Jets, Adams has caught 20 passes for 206 yards with one touchdown.

Ulbrich also noted Tyron Smith (neck) won’t practice on Wednesday, with the left tackle still undergoing some evaluation on his injury. Ulbrich wasn’t sure if Smith will land on injured reserve.

Additionally, safety Chuck Clark’s practice window is opening as he returns from injured reserve. Clark has been sidelined by an ankle injury.

New York’s full Wednesday injury report will be released later on Wednesday.