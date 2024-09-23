 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales: Andy Dalton is our quarterback, he gives us best chance to win

  
Published September 23, 2024 02:53 PM

There wasn’t much suspense about who will be starting at quarterback for the Panthers in Week Four, but head coach Dave Canales made an announcement at his Monday press conference anyway.

Andy Dalton was 26-of-37 for 319 yards and three touchdowns in Carolina’s 36-22 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. That was a huge leap up from what the Panthers did on offense with Bryce Young running the offense in back-to-back losses to open the season, so Canales isn’t going to be making any changes.

“Andy’s our quarterback. He gives us the best chance to win,” Canales said. “That’s the approach as we get ready for the Bengals.”

Dalton spent his first nine seasons with the Bengals and it looked like his time as a full-time starter might have ended when that term did, but injuries opened the door to extended runs in Dallas and New Orleans before he joined the Panthers. As long as Dalton stays healthy, it looks like he’ll be back in the saddle for a while.