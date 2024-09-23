Dave Canales: Andy Dalton is our quarterback, he gives us best chance to win

There wasn’t much suspense about who will be starting at quarterback for the Panthers in Week Four, but head coach Dave Canales made an announcement at his Monday press conference anyway.

Andy Dalton was 26-of-37 for 319 yards and three touchdowns in Carolina’s 36-22 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. That was a huge leap up from what the Panthers did on offense with Bryce Young running the offense in back-to-back losses to open the season, so Canales isn’t going to be making any changes.

“Andy’s our quarterback. He gives us the best chance to win,” Canales said. “That’s the approach as we get ready for the Bengals.”

Dalton spent his first nine seasons with the Bengals and it looked like his time as a full-time starter might have ended when that term did, but injuries opened the door to extended runs in Dallas and New Orleans before he joined the Panthers. As long as Dalton stays healthy, it looks like he’ll be back in the saddle for a while.