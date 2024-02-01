Dave Canales expects Ejiro Evero to remain as Panthers defensive coordinator

Dave Canales had to tangle with the Panthers defense twice last season when he was the Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2023 and he’s planning on having the same guy run the defense in his first season as the head coach for Carolina.

Ejiro Evero was a head coaching candidate for the Panthers and other teams off the back of the work he did running the defenses in Denver and Carolina the last two years. That work would make him a desirable candidate to run defenses for other teams, but Canales said at his introductory press conference on Thursday that he expects Evero to remain with the team as their defensive coordinator.

“For me, this is a huge piece of what we’re doing,” Canales said.

Canales said that Evero’s defense made things “really difficult” for him during the regular season and the plan is for him to do the same to the Panthers’ opponents in 2024.