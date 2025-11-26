 Skip navigation
Dave Canales hasn’t spoken to Rico Dowdle about tweet expressing confusion

  
Published November 25, 2025 08:06 PM

On Monday night, the Panthers abandoned a running game that generally was working. If you’re confused about that, you’re not alone.

On Tuesday, running back Rico Dowdle tweeted an emoji that generally reflects confusion.

In a press conference with reporters, coach Rico Dowdle was asked whether he has spoken to Dowdle about it.

“I have not,” Canales said.

Does he plan to?

“Not right now,” Canales said.

There’s not really much to say. The facts speak for themselves.

Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard got a total of nine carries. And it’s not as if they were bottled up. Dowdle had six carries for 38 yards, which equates to 6.3 yards per carry. Hubbard had three carries for 16 yards, an average of 5.3 yards per carry.

It ended up being a missed opportunity for the Panthers, who could have taken over first place in the NFC South at 7-5 and asserted themselves as a viable postseason contender.