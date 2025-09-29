 Skip navigation
Dave Canales: I have to look at how I’m preparing the team

  
Published September 29, 2025 08:49 AM

A 30-0 win over the Falcons in Week 3 created some hope that the Panthers were heading in the right direction, but those thoughts were waved away in New England in Week 4.

The Patriots scored 42 straight points after surrendering an early touchdown and closed out a 42-13 win that dropped Carolina to 1-3 on the season. The Panthers defense surrendered touchdowns through the air and on the ground, the special teams gave up a punt return touchdown and the offense never clicked over the course of an afternoon that left head coach Dave Canales pointing the finger at himself.

“I have to look at how I’m preparing the team, how we’re going about our work,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “I have to look at that and compete to find an edge to get these guys to work together to focus, so we can get the execution that we’re seeing happen in our processes, but this is the only way to work through these things is to go right back to work, to attack it head-on.”

Cornerback Jaycee Horn agreed that the Panthers “weren’t ready” for Sunday’s game, but added that it “falls on all of us and not just on coach Canales” to make sure that doesn’t happen. While it’s tough to argue with Horn’s view, preparation will always be part of the coach’s responsibility and teams that look as lost as the Panthers did on Sunday often find themselves as the subject of speculation about a coaching change.