Dave Canales: I’ll take some lumps calling offensive plays for first time, but I’ll learn quick

The Buccaneers made Dave Canales a first-time offensive coordinator when they hired the longtime Seahawks assistant last week and Canales held his first press conference in his new job on Wednesday.

Canales spent time discussing his offensive philosophy and shared some thoughts about quarterback Kyle Trask while also touching on another new experience that is coming his way. Canales never called plays while working under several offensive coordinators during his time in Seattle, but he’ll be doing so in Tampa and he said he believes that any rough patches in the early going will serve as learning experiences for him.

“I really respect the play-calling position ,” Canales said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I respect how hard it is. I respect the skill that the guys that I worked for [have], that they had to have the mastery of the game plan and the call sheet. I know that I’m going to take some lumps and have to learn my lessons along the way, but I’ll learn quick. I am a quick study.”

Trask may not wind up being the starting quarterback in Tampa this fall and the team’s ultimate choice at that spot will have a lot to do with how good Canales looks as a play caller in his first year in his new gig.