 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales: I’ll take some lumps calling offensive plays for first time, but I’ll learn quick

  
Published February 23, 2023 02:09 AM
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230222
February 22, 2023 03:15 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons open up the PFT PM mailbag to answer some questions, including whether the astronomical price of resigning a franchise QB could sway teams toward addressing the position in the draft.

The Buccaneers made Dave Canales a first-time offensive coordinator when they hired the longtime Seahawks assistant last week and Canales held his first press conference in his new job on Wednesday.

Canales spent time discussing his offensive philosophy and shared some thoughts about quarterback Kyle Trask while also touching on another new experience that is coming his way. Canales never called plays while working under several offensive coordinators during his time in Seattle, but he’ll be doing so in Tampa and he said he believes that any rough patches in the early going will serve as learning experiences for him.

“I really respect the play-calling position ,” Canales said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I respect how hard it is. I respect the skill that the guys that I worked for [have], that they had to have the mastery of the game plan and the call sheet. I know that I’m going to take some lumps and have to learn my lessons along the way, but I’ll learn quick. I am a quick study.”

Trask may not wind up being the starting quarterback in Tampa this fall and the team’s ultimate choice at that spot will have a lot to do with how good Canales looks as a play caller in his first year in his new gig.