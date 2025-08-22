Dave Canales on potential Adam Thielen trade: Not a lot to say until conversations get real

Panthers head coach Dave Canales didn’t have much to say about a Friday report that the Vikings have inquired about trading for wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Canales said at a press conference that General Manager Dan Morgan is handling any discussions on the trade front while he keeps his focus on the players currently on the roster. That group includes Thielen at the moment and Canales said there’s isn’t much else to say as a result.

“Until the conversations really get real, there’s not a lot to talk about,” Canales said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Thielen spent a decade with the Vikings before joining the Panthers in 2023. Xavier Legette, first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, Hunter Renfrow, Jalen Coker, David Moore, and sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn are some of the other receivers on Carolina’s roster.