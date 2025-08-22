 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales on potential Adam Thielen trade: Not a lot to say until conversations get real

  
Published August 22, 2025 12:56 PM

Panthers head coach Dave Canales didn’t have much to say about a Friday report that the Vikings have inquired about trading for wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Canales said at a press conference that General Manager Dan Morgan is handling any discussions on the trade front while he keeps his focus on the players currently on the roster. That group includes Thielen at the moment and Canales said there’s isn’t much else to say as a result.

“Until the conversations really get real, there’s not a lot to talk about,” Canales said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Thielen spent a decade with the Vikings before joining the Panthers in 2023. Xavier Legette, first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, Hunter Renfrow, Jalen Coker, David Moore, and sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn are some of the other receivers on Carolina’s roster.