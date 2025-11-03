 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little's record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Dave Canales: Panthers may need Keegan-Michael Key to clarify “one pump” celebration rule

  
Published November 3, 2025 02:45 PM

Panthers coach Dave Canales wasn’t happy about Rico Dowdle’s celebration penalty on Sunday, but he was in good humor about it today.

Canales referenced the famous Hingle McCringleberry Key & Peele sketch when asked today about Dowdle, who picked up a 15-yard penalty when he did two pumps from the McCringleberry position after scoring a touchdown on Sunday.

“We’ve got to be smarter in that situation,” Canales said. “We’ve got to make sure that we understand the rules. I might have to call up Keegan-Michael Key to get clarification on that part of it, but from what I understand, any kind of movement that way, any weapons, or all that stuff is going to get flagged. We’ve got to be smarter about that.”

The NFL flags celebrations that are violent or sexual in nature, as well as celebrations that taunt an opponent. Dowdle’s celebration appears to have crossed a line as far as the officials were concerned, and it’s a line that Key & Peele drew more than a decade ago.