Dave Canales: Panthers may need Keegan-Michael Key to clarify “one pump” celebration rule

Panthers coach Dave Canales wasn’t happy about Rico Dowdle’s celebration penalty on Sunday, but he was in good humor about it today.

Canales referenced the famous Hingle McCringleberry Key & Peele sketch when asked today about Dowdle, who picked up a 15-yard penalty when he did two pumps from the McCringleberry position after scoring a touchdown on Sunday.

“We’ve got to be smarter in that situation,” Canales said. “We’ve got to make sure that we understand the rules. I might have to call up Keegan-Michael Key to get clarification on that part of it, but from what I understand, any kind of movement that way, any weapons, or all that stuff is going to get flagged. We’ve got to be smarter about that.”

The NFL flags celebrations that are violent or sexual in nature, as well as celebrations that taunt an opponent. Dowdle’s celebration appears to have crossed a line as far as the officials were concerned, and it’s a line that Key & Peele drew more than a decade ago.