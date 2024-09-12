Dave Canales says he met with Panthers owner David Tepper, got “a lot of support”

Panthers owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule during the 2022 season. Then he fired head coach Frank Reich during the 2023 season. But new head coach Dave Canales says after starting the 2024 season with a blowout loss that he feels support from Tepper.

Asked if he talked to Tepper after the game, Canales said on Wednesday, “Yeah, absolutely, I talked to him.”

Canales said he sees his relationship with Tepper and his wife, Panthers Chief Administrative Officer Nicole Tepper, as a positive.

“These are people that I want to make proud of what we’re doing here and what we’re building,” Canales said. “So, it means a lot to me to make sure that I connect with him, to connect with Nicole, to be able to talk about just the state of our organization, just kind of following up on games. I look forward to that process. So we had some good times to connect after the game. Those are private conversations that I’ll keep to myself. But a lot of support.”

Wednesday was Tepper’s 67th birthday.

“Happy birthday, by the way, David. Hope you’re having a great time with your family,” Canales said.

Tepper will have a better day on Sunday if the Panthers look like a more competent football team against the Chargers than they did in their ugly Week One against the Saints.