Dave Canales: We didn’t do enough to give our guys simpler solutions to pressures

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was pressured throughout the team’s 47-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday and Carolina head coach Dave Canales said much of that falls on coaching.

Young was sacked four times with New Orleans registering five QB hits in the contest. In his Monday news conference, Canales said that some of reading the pressures falls on Young, but as the head coach, he and the rest of the staff did not provide Young enough help.

"[H]onestly, it’s on the coaching staff. It’s on us,” Canales said. “We sat there like we were sitting ducks. We didn’t do enough to put our guys — to give them simpler solutions in some of those. This is one of the best third-down pressure packages that you’re going to go against. We saw it Week 1. We’ve been against it before. We had a plan. [Dennis Allen] had counters. We got out coached in that regard. I take that personal.

“There was one that Bryce could have seen, and he could have flipped the protection. He’s been fantastic doing that. That’s the only one I would say that he could have really fixed the problem. [The Saints] gave us issues with what they did. We need to do better than that. That’s coaching.”

What does Canales mean that he takes it personal?

“For me, I take it personal any time that I feel like I’m putting our players at a disadvantage where they don’t have simple solutions,” Canales said.

In general, Canales said he thought Young had a “solid day” with his footwork.

“As we went through the grades, looking at his footwork and the discipline of it, it was there,” Canales said. “I think he missed a couple of throws. I think that he’s learning some of his guys, and we’ve gotten all these reps and we’ve got to keep accumulating those reps. But what I saw from him was just kind of missing a few of his opportunities that he had there, and I also have to give the Saints credit for covering us really well and they made it hard and it forced accurate throws and that’s something that we have to make sure we cash in on when we have those opportunities.”

Young ended the contest 13-of-30 for 161 yards with two interceptions.

Canales, Young, and the Panthers will try to turn things around when they host the Chargers on Sunday.