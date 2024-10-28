Dave Canales: We’ll look at all information before making QB choice

Bryce Young returned to the Panthers starting lineup against the Broncos on Sunday and it remains to be seen if it was a cameo appearance or not.

Young was benched after two games, but was back in the lineup because Andy Dalton injured his right thumb in a car accident last week. He led the team to touchdowns on their first and last drives and wound up 24-of-37 for 224 yards in the 28-14 loss, but threw a pair of interceptions while struggling to move the offense over the rest of the game.

The good moments might have been enough to give the Panthers cause to see if the first pick of the 2023 draft can improve over the second half of the season, but head coach Dave Canales gave little idea of the team’s thinking when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“We will look at all the information,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “We’ll look at Andy’s health over the next couple of days, and we’ll make that decision, and we’ll have an answer for you.”

The Panthers played without their top two wide receivers and that likely contributed to the inconsistency that kept the Panthers from making a push for a win on Sunday. The coming days will bring word on whether the Panthers are going to give Young another chance to show that he’s capable of giving them something better.