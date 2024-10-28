 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mnfweek8previewgiantssteelers.jpg
Giants’ offense tough to trust against Steelers
nbc_simms_hyundai_241027.jpg
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls
nbc_simms_lowesteam_241027.jpg
Broncos unleash Nix against the Panthers

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mnfweek8previewgiantssteelers.jpg
Giants’ offense tough to trust against Steelers
nbc_simms_hyundai_241027.jpg
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls
nbc_simms_lowesteam_241027.jpg
Broncos unleash Nix against the Panthers

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales: We’ll look at all information before making QB choice

  
Published October 28, 2024 08:03 AM

Bryce Young returned to the Panthers starting lineup against the Broncos on Sunday and it remains to be seen if it was a cameo appearance or not.

Young was benched after two games, but was back in the lineup because Andy Dalton injured his right thumb in a car accident last week. He led the team to touchdowns on their first and last drives and wound up 24-of-37 for 224 yards in the 28-14 loss, but threw a pair of interceptions while struggling to move the offense over the rest of the game.

The good moments might have been enough to give the Panthers cause to see if the first pick of the 2023 draft can improve over the second half of the season, but head coach Dave Canales gave little idea of the team’s thinking when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“We will look at all the information,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “We’ll look at Andy’s health over the next couple of days, and we’ll make that decision, and we’ll have an answer for you.”

The Panthers played without their top two wide receivers and that likely contributed to the inconsistency that kept the Panthers from making a push for a win on Sunday. The coming days will bring word on whether the Panthers are going to give Young another chance to show that he’s capable of giving them something better.