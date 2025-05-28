 Skip navigation
David Andrews to hold retirement press conference on Monday

  
May 28, 2025

After the Patriots released center David Andrews in March, he said he wasn’t going to make any “drastic moves” regarding his next steps.

Andrews has spent the last couple of months thinking about what he wants to do and he’s reached a decision. The Patriots announced on Wednesday that Andrews will announce his retirement at a press conference on Monday, June 2.

The Patriots signed Andrews as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and he became a starter during his rookie season. Andrews would go on to start 131 of the 136 games he played in New England and he was a member of two Super Bowl champions during his time with the team.

Monday will bring a chance to reminisce about those wins and other bright moments from Andrews’s career.