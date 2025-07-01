David Bakhtiari pokes fun at Aaron Rodgers’s mystery wedding

David Bakhtiari could be heading to “The Island.” Then again, maybe he’s already there.

On Monday, the former Packers tackle tweeted a video from the recent wedding of current Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Bakhtiari added this: “Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding.”

Love and Bakhtiari had limited time together. Bakhtiari started only one game in 2023, Love’s first year as a starter and the left tackle’s last year in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers and Bakhtiari had many years together with the Packers.

Making the Bakhtiari remark even more interesting is the general haze of uncertainty surrounding the Rodgers wedding. Up to and including whether a wedding even happened.

We know, we know. Rodgers doesn’t want anyone to talk about his wedding. When you’re one of the most famous players in the NFL, however, you don’t get to dictate the terms of the attention you receive. Especially when you show up out of nowhere with a wedding ring. Before showing up without it. Before showing up with it prominently in the photo of you signing a contract with your new team.

With Rodgers cloaking so much of his life in mystery, it’s impossible to know when, where, or who he married. Or if he even is married.

Maybe the ring is a Costanza-style sociological experiment aimed at seeing whether women will hit on guys who wear wedding bands.

Regardless, Bakhtiari went there. We don’t know much, but we know Rodgers won’t be happy about it.