David Long: Dolphins defense reloaded in the offseason

The Dolphins released Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker. They lost Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis in free agency. They parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Dolphins, though, still have Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, David Long Jr., Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Zach Sieler, and they added Calais Campbell, Jordyn Brooks, Anthony Walker Jr. and Jordan Poyer. New coordinator Anthony Weaver still has plenty of talent.

“We’ve got a lot of dogs coming in; some dogs already there,” Long Jr. told Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We’re just reloading. I think the most important thing when it comes to new players and new coaches is the chemistry that comes with time. We built something. The next step is to go to training camp and build from that.”

Long, who signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Dolphins before last season, ended 2023 with a career-high 113 tackles after a slow start. Now, he, and the returning Dolphins defenders, again are starting anew.

“Same thing as last year: New system, new coaches,” Long said. “It was kind of difficult to get in a rhythm, especially earlier in the year when I wasn’t playing as much. Now, I’m in a place where I’m comfortable. I’m back to where I’m supposed to be. Right now, everything is what it’s supposed to be. Whether it’s the chemistry, the health, which is very important to me and my mental, that’s all good.””