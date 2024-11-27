David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable for Lions-Bears

The Lions will not have two key players for Thursday’s game against the Bears, but two others are trending in the right direction to play.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis (knee/thumb) are out for the contest. But running back David Montgomery (shoulder) and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) are both questionable.

Decker and Davis were listed as non-participants on all three injury reports on the short week.

Montgomery and St. Brown were both listed as full participants on Wednesday. They were limited on Tuesday and DNPs on Monday.

Montgomery and head coach Dan Campbell both said Montgomery wanted to go back into the game during last week’s win over the Colts, but the club held him out as a precaution.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (groin) and defensive lineman D.J. Reader (illness) are both off the injury report and are set to play. Arnold and Reader were both full participants on Tuesday and Wednesday’s reports.

Additionally, the Lions announced the previously reported move of placing receiver/returner Kalif Raymond (foot) on injured reserve. He’ll be out for at least four weeks.

Receiver Maurice Alexander and linebacker David Long have been signed to the 53-man roster off the team’s practice squad.

Offensive lineman Jamarco Jones has been elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster.