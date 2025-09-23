David Montgomery calls Lions’ offensive line the best in the NFL

Lions running back David Montgomery carried the ball 12 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night’s win in Baltimore, and afterward he gave all the credit to the Lions’ offensive line.

“It starts up front. Those guys don’t get enough credit. They caught a lot of backlash after the first week and everybody was on them about it,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got the best group up front in the league.”

The stats give the yardage to Montgomery, but he said his teammates were really the ones who made the Lions’ running game go on Monday night.

“It was not me at all,” Montgomery said. “You can’t play this game by yourself. The guys up front, the receivers, the tight ends, you can’t do that at all without those guys up front being selfless and moving those guys out of the way so I can have the right read. My job is easy. They do the hard part, so I’m grateful for those guys.”

With the score tied in the third quarter, Montgomery helped set up a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown with a 72-yard run, but he was upset with himself for not reaching the end zone on that carry.

“I’m more disappointed that I got caught,” Montgomery said.

That was the only disappointing thing about Montgomery’s play on Monday night.