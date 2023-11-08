David Montgomery estimated as full practice participant, on track to return Sunday

The Lions, who are coming off an off week, practiced Tuesday. Coach Dan Campbell reported that running back David Montgomery, center Frank Ragnow and guard Jonah Jackson returned to on-field work.

The team did not practice Wednesday, but the Lions were required to put out an injury report.

Montgomery (ribs), Ragnow (toe) and Jackson (ankle) were listed as full participants and are expected to return to game action this week.

Montgomery has missed the past two games with a rib injury. He had back-to-back 100-yard, one-touchdown performances the two games before getting injured against the Buccaneers.

He’s averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the season with six touchdowns.

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs had a breakout game in Montgomery’s absence, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Raiders.

Jackson sat out the past three games with a high ankle sprain, and Ragnow missed the Week 8 game against the Raiders with a calf injury.

Veteran Graham Glasgow will move back to right guard with Jackson and Ragnow healthy.

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey (knee) also had a full practice.

Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) were limited.