David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs score TDs in same game for NFL-record tying 14th time

  
October 5, 2025

Lions running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs both scored touchdowns today, putting them in some elite company for NFL running back duos.

It’s the 14th game in which both Montgomery and Gibbs have scored touchdowns, which ties an NFL record for running back teammates. Former Cowboys Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston are the co-record holders, as they also both scored touchdowns in 14 games.

Smith and Johnston were teammates for 10 years; Montgomery and Gibbs are in just their third year as teammates.

Johnston is calling today’s Lions-Bengals game for Fox, and he said he was glad to see Montgomery and Gibbs join himself and Smith — and particularly glad that Montgomery could do it in his home town of Cincinnati. Today has been a particularly emotional game for Montgomery, as it’s the first time his sister has been able to see him play in person since she was paralyzed in a car accident a year and a half ago.

When the Lions signed Montgomery to a lucrative contract and spent a first-round draft pick on Gibbs, some wondered why they were putting so many resources into the running back position. But they’re very pleased with the pair of backs they have.