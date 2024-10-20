David Montgomery questionable to return with knee injury

The Lions have an injury concern with a major contributor to their offense.

Running back David Montgomery went down after he was rolled up on during a third-and-1 carry midway through the first quarter. He went off the field with trainer assistance, with reporters on the scene noting that he was putting very little weight on his left leg.

Detroit announced Montgomery is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Montgomery, 27, entered the game leading the Lions with 351 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns. He’d gained 3 yards on two carries and caught a pair of passes for 25 yards before exiting on Sunday.

Late in the first quarter, the Vikings lead the Lions 10-0.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m. ET: Montgomery reentered the game with 11:24 remaining in the second quarter.