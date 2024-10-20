 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

David Montgomery questionable to return with knee injury

  
Published October 20, 2024 01:46 PM

The Lions have an injury concern with a major contributor to their offense.

Running back David Montgomery went down after he was rolled up on during a third-and-1 carry midway through the first quarter. He went off the field with trainer assistance, with reporters on the scene noting that he was putting very little weight on his left leg.

Detroit announced Montgomery is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Montgomery, 27, entered the game leading the Lions with 351 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns. He’d gained 3 yards on two carries and caught a pair of passes for 25 yards before exiting on Sunday.

Late in the first quarter, the Vikings lead the Lions 10-0.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m. ET: Montgomery reentered the game with 11:24 remaining in the second quarter.