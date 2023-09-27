David Montgomery, Taylor Decker questionable for Thursday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week that he was starting to feel pretty good about running back David Montgomery and left tackle Taylor Decker playing in Thursday night’s matchup against the Packers.

But there’s still a chance both players won’t suit up for the divisional matchup.

Montgomery and Decker are both listed as questionable.

On Detroit’s injury report, Decker (ankle) and Montgomery (thigh) would have been limited on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Detroit’s report is an estimate because the team conducted a walk-through on all three days.

Decker said that if it were up to him, he would play on Thursday.

Montgomery missed last week’s game while Decker has been out since finishing the season opener.

Guard Jonah Jackson (thigh), safety Kerby Joseph (hip), and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) are also questionable.

Fullback Jason Cabinda (knee), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) have all been ruled out.