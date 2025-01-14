David Montgomery, Terrion Arnold estimated as full participants

Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) had full participation in the walk-through Tuesday as he attempts to return from an injury that initially was expected to end his season.

He missed the final three games but did not require surgery, and the Lions did not place him on injured reserve.

Montgomery is expected to play Saturday night.

“It’ll mean a lot,” Campbell said, via Erik Schlitt of prideofdetroit.com. “He’s a big part of us. He’s a huge part of us, and to me, he’s a bell cow. He’s a tone-setter. He’s a catalyst. So, there’s a place for him. There’s a place for him here, so there’ll be a place for him in this game. So, it’s going to be good to get him back.”

Montgomery scored 12 rushing touchdowns and had 775 rushing yards. He also caught 36 passes for 341 yards in the regular season.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (foot) also was listed as a full participant. His injury looked worse than it turned out to be as he was carted off the field in Week 18. He has a foot contusion that will not keep him off the field.

In 16 games as a rookie, Arnold recorded 60 total tackles with 10 passes defended and one fumble recovery. He was on the field for 91 percent of defensive snaps in games played.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (hamstring), defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (calf) and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring/illness) did not practice.

Zeitler and O’Connor were injured in the Week 18 game against the Vikings.

Rakestraw is two weeks into his 21-day practice window as he seeks to return from injured reserve.