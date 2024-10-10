 Skip navigation
David Njoku, Myles Garrett limited in Thursday’s practice

  
Published October 10, 2024 05:29 PM

The Browns got a few players back on the practice field Thursday.

Tight end David Njoku (knee, ankle), defensive end Myles Garrett (Achilles), running back D’Onta Foreman (ankle), and wide receiver Amari Cooper (rest) all practiced after sitting out on Wednesday. All but Cooper were limited participants in the session.

Njoku played for the first time since Week One in last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. He had one catch for 14 yards while playing 26 offensive snaps.

Running backs Nick Chubb (knee) and Nyheim Hines (knee) remained limited as they work toward making Sunday’s game against the Eagles their 2024 debut. Tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (hip), linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle), running back Pierre Strong (hamstring), tackle Jedrick Wills (knee), and guard Zak Zinter (knee) were also limited.

Safety Grant Delpit (concussion), safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle), tackle James Hudson (shoulder), center Ethan Pocic (knee), and cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day.