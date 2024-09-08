David Njoku questionable to return with ankle injury

Browns tight end David Njoku was injured in the third quarter.

With five minutes gone in the second half, Njoku caught a 29-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to the Dallas 27. He took a hard tackle from both Eric Kendricks and Malik Hooker.

Njoku needed assistance to get from the sideline medical tent to the X-ray room.

He is questionable to return with an ankle injury, but his limp indicates he won’t return today.

Njoku leads the team with four catches for 44 yards.

The Browns ruled out linebacker Mohamoud Diabate with a hip injury.

The Browns scored their first touchdown on a 6-yard reception by Jerry Jeudy to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 27-10.