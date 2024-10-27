David Njoku touchdown gives Browns 13-10 lead over Ravens

The Browns have taken an early second-half lead on the Ravens.

Quarterback Jameis Winston found tight end David Njoku for a 23-yard touchdown, giving Cleveland a 13-10 advantage on the club’s opening drive of the third quarter.

The score capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive.

Winston was 5-of-5 for 66 yards on the possession, converting a third-and-4 with a 17-yard pass to Elijah Moore. Then Winston converted third-and-1 on a QB sneak.

On the next play, Winston put enough air under the ball for Njoku to go up and catch over a defender for a touchdown.

It was Nook’s second TD of the season.