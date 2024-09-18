 Skip navigation
David Njoku unlikely to return to Browns lineup this week

  
Published September 18, 2024 12:27 PM

The Browns don’t expect to have tight end David Njoku back in the lineup for this weekend’s game against the Giants.

Njoku missed last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with an ankle injury and head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that he is unlikely to return to action this week.

Jordan Akins is the only other tight end on the active roster and the Browns elevated Blake Whiteheart from the practice squad. Akins had one catch against Jacksonville.

Stefanski also said that he’s hopeful cornerback Denzel Ward’s shoulder injury will allow him to play more than the 11 snaps he was able to play last Sunday. Tackle Dawand Jones (knee) and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) are not expected to practice on Wednesday.