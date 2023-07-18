David Ojabo on Ravens defense: Can’t talk about how good we are, we have to put on a show

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
Mariners, Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Milwaukee Brewers v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smith_improvingrbmarket_230718.jpg
Franchise tag, CBA limits options for RBs
nbc_pst_uswntexpectations_230718.jpg
Can USWNT pull off World Cup three-peat in 2023?
nbc_pst_womenswc_230718.jpg
Ranking favorites for 2023 Women’s World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
Mariners, Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Milwaukee Brewers v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smith_improvingrbmarket_230718.jpg
Franchise tag, CBA limits options for RBs
nbc_pst_uswntexpectations_230718.jpg
Can USWNT pull off World Cup three-peat in 2023?
nbc_pst_womenswc_230718.jpg
Ranking favorites for 2023 Women’s World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

David Ojabo on Ravens defense: Can’t talk about how good we are, we have to put on a show

  
Published July 18, 2023 01:41 PM

Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo is ready to move past the torn Achilles that marred his rookie season.

Ojabo suffered the injury while preparing for the 2022 draft and went from being a likely first-round pick to being selected by Baltimore in the second round. Ojabo played in two regular season games and the team’s playoff loss to the Bengals after recovering from the injury and he said this spring that he’s tired of talking about the injury.

He said the same thing during a recent interview for the team’s website before turning his attention to the future. Ojabo’s focus is on what the Ravens defense can do during the 2023 season and what the unit needs to do to ensure that they can reach their full potential.

“We all feed off each other. . . . You just feel it when everybody’s clicking,” Ojabo said. “I feel that’s what we have in the locker room now. We just gotta put it on paper. Can’t talk too much, that’s how people get caught up. Don’t talk about it, man. When the pads come on, when the lights come on, when it’s showtime, go put on a show.”

With veterans Justin Houston, Calais Campbell, and Jason Pierre-Paul no longer on the Baltimore roster, the Ravens will be looking to both Ojabo and 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh as leaders of their pass rush. If they can break through, the Ravens defense should be in good shape come the fall.