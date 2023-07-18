David Ojabo on Ravens defense: Can’t talk about how good we are, we have to put on a show

Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo is ready to move past the torn Achilles that marred his rookie season.

Ojabo suffered the injury while preparing for the 2022 draft and went from being a likely first-round pick to being selected by Baltimore in the second round. Ojabo played in two regular season games and the team’s playoff loss to the Bengals after recovering from the injury and he said this spring that he’s tired of talking about the injury.

He said the same thing during a recent interview for the team’s website before turning his attention to the future. Ojabo’s focus is on what the Ravens defense can do during the 2023 season and what the unit needs to do to ensure that they can reach their full potential.

“We all feed off each other. . . . You just feel it when everybody’s clicking,” Ojabo said. “I feel that’s what we have in the locker room now. We just gotta put it on paper. Can’t talk too much, that’s how people get caught up. Don’t talk about it, man. When the pads come on, when the lights come on, when it’s showtime, go put on a show.”

With veterans Justin Houston, Calais Campbell, and Jason Pierre-Paul no longer on the Baltimore roster, the Ravens will be looking to both Ojabo and 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh as leaders of their pass rush. If they can break through, the Ravens defense should be in good shape come the fall.