DaVon Hamilton agrees to three-year extension with Jaguars

  
Published April 26, 2023 04:19 PM
nbc_pft_jagsoffense_230406v3
April 6, 2023 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what the Jaguars are capable of now that Calvin Ridley has been reinstated and Evan Engram is back after being franchise tagged.

The Jaguars have locked up one of their key defensive players with a second contract.

Jacksonville has agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The deal is worth $34.5 million with $23 million guaranteed. Incentives could push the contract to a maximum value of $36 million. Hamilton is set to earn $18.7 million in the first year of the extension.

A third-round pick in 2020, Hamilton was entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Hamilton appeared in all 17 games last year with 14 starts, playing 53 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He finished with 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. He also had eight tackles with one for loss, a QB hit, and two passes defensed in Jacksonville’s two postseason games.