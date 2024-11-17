 Skip navigation
Dawand Jones out for season with fractured ankle

  
November 17, 2024

The Browns lost left tackle Dawand Jones to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Saints and they won’t be getting him back this season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his postgame press conference that Jones fractured his ankle. He will have surgery and will not be able to return before the year is out.

Jones was making his third start at left tackle after playing right tackle last season and for the first five games of this season. He replaced Jedrick Wills on the left side and the injury could open the door for Wills to return to the lineup if he’s healthy enough to play.

Wills was inactive on Sunday, so Germain Ifedi replaced Jones and would likely be the other choice to take over the starting job.