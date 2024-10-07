 Skip navigation
Dax Hill is believed to have a torn ACL

  
October 7, 2024

Bengals running back Zack Moss reportedly avoided a serious injury in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Ravens, but cornerback Dax Hill wasn’t as fortunate.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hill is believed to have a torn ACL. If the injury is confirmed, Hill will miss the rest of the season.

Hill has started every game the Bengals have played since the start of the 2023 season, so his loss would be a significant one for the Cincinnati defense. Hill has 25 tackles and a sack this season and 151 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions for his career.

The Bengals were also without Mike Hilton on Sunday, so they were left with DJ Turner, Josh Newton and Jalen Davis to go with Cam Taylor-Britt after Hill’s injury.