Dax Hill cleared for Bengals camp after torn ACL

The Bengals may not have defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart on the field for the first practice of training camp on Wednesday, but cornerback Dax Hill is set to take part in the session.

It will be the first practice in a long time for Hill. He tore his ACL in the fifth game of the 2024 season, but has been cleared to take part in practice this summer. That puts him on track to be ready to play in the season opener.

“That’s the plan,” Hill said on Monday, via the team’s website. “They’ll ease me into things once everyone is back. No rush. It seems like I’ll be able to perform. We’ll see how training camp goes.”

Hill was playing well enough before his injury that the Bengals opted to exercise their fifth-year option on his rookie deal this offseason. If he picks up where he left off, a longer deal may be in the cards in Cincinnati.