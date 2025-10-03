DE Drake Jackson set to visit Jets, Commanders and Ravens

Former 49ers defensive end Drake Jackson has not played in a game since the 2023 season, but he’s looking to get back on the field.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jackson, who was a 2022 second-round pick, has been fully cleared to return from the knee injury that he suffered in November 2023. Jackson tore his patellar tendon and spent last season on the physically unable to perform list. The 49ers released him in May.

Schefter also reports that Jackson has scheduled visits with the Jets, Commanders, and Ravens as part of his bid to get back into the league.

Jackson had 21 tackles, six sacks and an interception in 23 games for the 49ers.