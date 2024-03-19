Deadline to pay Haason Reddick’s roster bonus pushed back as trade talks continue

Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick had a $1 million roster bonus due on March 15, but it hasn’t been paid yet.

The deadline to pay the bonus has been pushed back to April 1 to buy the Eagles a little more time to find a trade partner before having to pay it, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Such a move could only be made with Reddick agreeing to it, which suggests that he’s open to a trade.

Multiple teams have reportedly shown interest in trading for Reddick, but whether they’re willing to do so on his current contract, where his cap hit would be more than $15 million for the team acquiring him, is a separate question.

Reddick started every game last year and was chosen to the Pro Bowl, and he has double-digit sacks for four straight seasons. So he’d certainly be a valuable addition to any defense, at the right price.