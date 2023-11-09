Dealing with a right shoulder injury, Josh Allen will practice on Thursday

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been dealing with a right shoulder injury and did not participate in Buffalo’s first practice last week.

But that will not be the case in Week 10, as head coach Sean McDermott told reporters during his Wednesday press conference that Allen will practice on Thursday.

The Bills will play the Broncos on Monday night, making this the first day Buffalo will issue an injury report this week.

Allen was limited on Wednesday in Week 7 but full on Thursday and Friday. He was then listed as a full participant on all three injury reports for the Thursday night matchup against the Buccaneers before he didn’t practice last Wednesday in preparation for Cincinnati. He was full on Thursday and Friday.

Buffalo will have several players out of Thursday’s session, though. McDermott noted cornerback Christian Benford, safety Micah Hyde, safety Jordan Poyer, and defensive end Leonard Floyd all won’t practice. But they’re all day-to-day.

Linebacker Terrell Bernard (concussion), linebacker A.J. Klein (back), and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) will be limited.