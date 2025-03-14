 Skip navigation
DeAndre Hopkins: I didn’t think teaming up with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry was a possibility

  
Published March 14, 2025 02:17 PM

When wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to a deal with the Ravens this week, many people dusted off a tweet of his from February 2020.

Hopkins shared a picture of himself with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson that featured a caption wondering how many touchdowns the trio could score if they were on the same team. Hopkins got a chance to play with Henry in Tennessee and now he’ll have a chance to play with both players in Baltimore.

On Friday, Hopkins said at a press conference that he didn’t “think that was a possibility” and responded to the same question he asked five years ago.

“Hopefully enough to win a lot of games. To win the games we need to win,” Hopkins said, via the Ravens’ website. “I don’t have a number, but hopefully more than a little bit.”

Henry and Jackson had big seasons in 2024, but Hopkins has seen his production drop since a 115-catch season for the Cardinals in 2020. The hope in Baltimore is that joining up with the other two players will push things back in the other direction