DeAndre Hopkins remains out of practice for Titans

  
Published September 14, 2023 04:08 PM

The Titans might not have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as they try to avoid an 0-2 start to the season this weekend.

Hopkins hurt his ankle on the team’s final offensive play in Week One and he missed his second straight game of practice on Thursday. Friday will bring injury designations and it seems like questionable might be the best case scenario for the veteran wideout.

Missing Hopkins would be a blow, but the Titans did get wide receiver Treylon Burks back on the field Thursday. Burks missed Wednesday for personal reasons and was a full participant in his return.

Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) remained out of practice while cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and defensive lineman Teair Tart (groin) got in another limited practice. Running back Tyjae Spears (groin) moved up to full participation.