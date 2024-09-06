 Skip navigation
DeAndre Hopkins reveals he’s trying to play through an MCL tear

  
Published September 5, 2024 09:20 PM

DeAndre Hopkins injured his left knee July 31, and word then was that he would miss 4-6 weeks. The Titans receiver revealed Thursday that he tore his medial collateral ligament but did not require surgery.

He plans to play through the injury.

I had the MCL tear maybe four and a half, five weeks ago so the thing about those is it takes a whole year for them to heal,” Hopkins told Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “Obviously, it’s pain at that point.”

Hopkins wouldn’t say whether his injury might later require surgery, which would take him out for 2-3 months.

“I don’t like speaking like that; I’m going to let you speak that,” he said, laughing.

Hopkins did require surgery for a Grade 3 MCL tear in his right knee in 2021. He missed the Cardinals’ final six games, including their postseason loss.

He’s hoping not to miss any time this season, expecting to play Sunday against the Bears.

“Right now, the way I feel, hopefully I can get out there Sunday and perform,” Hopkins said.

He led the Titans with 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The team added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason to go with Hopkins, with Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in line to spell Hopkins if needed.