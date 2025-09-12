Deatrich Wise out for season with quad injury

The Commanders will not have defensive end Deatrich Wise for the rest of 2025.

Via multiple reports, the quad injury Wise suffered during Washington’s Thursday night loss to Green Bay will require season-ending surgery.

Wise, 31, started the first two games for Washington after signing with the club in the offseason. He had spent the first eight seasons of his career with New England.

Last year, he recorded 5.0 sacks and three passes defended in 15 games for the Patriots.

Wise signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Commanders in March.