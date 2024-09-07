 Skip navigation
Decision on Russell Wilson (calf) could go right up until game time — if he travels on Saturday

  
Published September 7, 2024 11:17 AM

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson aggravated a calf injury this week. It has him officially listed as questionable for Sunday at Atlanta.

He might actually be closer to doubtful.

That said, there’s a chance he’ll play. The final call might go all the way until game time.

A specific decision point comes later today, when the Steelers travel to Atlanta. If they know Wilson won’t be playing — and if it will benefit him to stay behind for treatment and rehab — he could be downgraded to out.

The Steelers, we’re told, are fine with either Wilson or Justin Fields getting the nod. The competition was closer, perhaps closer than coach Mike Tomlin expected.

It was perhaps so close that the Steelers might need to decide whether to go with Fields at 100 percent or Wilson at something less than that.