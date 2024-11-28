Deebo Samuel declines to answer if he’s happy with how he’s playing

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is averaging a career-low 3.4 catches per game this season, and he caught just one pass in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. He can’t be happy with the way he’s playing, nor can the 49ers be happy with the way he’s playing.

But Samuel isn’t going to say that publicly.

Asked in the 49ers’ locker room if he’s happy with the way he’s playing, Samuel answered, “I’m not going to speak on that.”

Samuel did say that even if the 49ers aren’t happy with their record, they’re confident about their status in the NFC West.

“At the end of the day we’re 5-6 right now, and we know we’re better than what the record shows,” Samuel said. “We’re one game away from still winning our division.”

The 49ers are running out of time to show they’re better than that 5-6 record, and Samuel is running out of time to have a season he can be happy with.