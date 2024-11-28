 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deebo Samuel declines to answer if he’s happy with how he’s playing

  
Published November 28, 2024 06:54 AM

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is averaging a career-low 3.4 catches per game this season, and he caught just one pass in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. He can’t be happy with the way he’s playing, nor can the 49ers be happy with the way he’s playing.

But Samuel isn’t going to say that publicly.

Asked in the 49ers’ locker room if he’s happy with the way he’s playing, Samuel answered, “I’m not going to speak on that.”

Samuel did say that even if the 49ers aren’t happy with their record, they’re confident about their status in the NFC West.

“At the end of the day we’re 5-6 right now, and we know we’re better than what the record shows,” Samuel said. “We’re one game away from still winning our division.”

The 49ers are running out of time to show they’re better than that 5-6 record, and Samuel is running out of time to have a season he can be happy with.