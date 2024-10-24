 Skip navigation
Deebo Samuel, George Kittle return to practice Thursday

  
October 24, 2024

The 49ers got some positive injury news for a change as tight end George Kittle (foot) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (wrist/illness) returned to practice.

Both players sat out Wednesday’s session. They were limited Thursday.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has not played all season because of bilateral Achilles tendinitis, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season with a knee injury. So, the 49ers need Samuel and Kittle on the field.

The 49ers had one other change to their practice report among injured players, with safety George Odum (knee) also back on the practice field as a limited participant.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) and kicker Jake Moody (right ankle) remained out of practice.

Coach Kyle Shanahan called Jennings “doubtful” to return this week.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (elbow), wide receiver Chris Conley (ankle) and running back Jordan Mason (shoulder) again were limited.